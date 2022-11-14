Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee.

In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands Barbershop in Florence. Finding quick success in the college town, Turbo opened a second location in Tuscaloosa. In 2022, it’s finally the Rocket City’s turn.

The Huntsville location is an open space with tall ceilings and a minimalistic atmosphere. One compliment I’ve overheard is how many seating and outlet options there are.

While it may sound like an odd compliment, those are two very important qualities in a coffee shop. For many, it’s the perfect environment to catch up with a friend or get some productive work done.

Some favorite drinks on the menu include their classic drip coffee, americano, lattes, cold brew tonic, Vietnamese coffee, and the moto mocha which is their tasty take on a cold brew and chocolate milk drink. If you’re not a coffee drinker, you can grab a hot cup of tea, a fresh smoothie or juice, or even kombucha.

The food menu is well loved as well, featuring acai bowls, scones, pastries and some mean breakfast sandwiches.

My go-to Turbo order is a caramel latte with either a cinnamon roll or the breakfast bronco. Take my word for it, you can’t go wrong with either of them.

The coffee shop is open weekdays from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 a.m. - 5 p.m. You can check it out at 1300 Meridian Street N.

