One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four teenagers were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Decatur late Saturday night.

At 11:37 p.m. Decatur Police Department officers, Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS were dispatched to the crash that happened at the intersection of 8th St. SW and 21st Ave. SW.

According to Decatur Police, it seemed that a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16-19 were traveling westbound on 8th St. SW went left the roadway and struck a ditch. The car continued down the ditch before hitting a culvert and rolled over before coming to a stop.

Two of the teenagers were transported from the scene to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries. A third teenager was transported to Parkway Medical and was later released. The fourth teenager fled the scene before officials arrived.

On Sunday, one of the teenagers at Huntsville Hospital succumbed to their injuries. The other teenager remains at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once there is more information.

