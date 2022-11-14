One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on Moores Mill Rd. near Eakins Rd.

According to a reporter on the scene, a big moving truck is on its side and appears to have collided with a grey suv.

