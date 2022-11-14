Deals
Have old shoeboxes? It's time for Operation Christmas Child

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have some leftover shoe boxes in your closet you need to clean out, we have the perfect way to put them to use.

Every year, a project known as Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes of toys, hygiene products, school supplies and so much more for children all across the world.

Though you’re packing a shoebox in Alabama, it could end up with a child in Ecuador, Africa, or any other place imaginable. For many, these gifts are one of the only ones they’ll ever receive.

Many adults who received boxes as kids now tell stories of how something as simple as getting a toothbrush meant they no longer had to share one with their siblings. The boxes can include different items for different kids and teenagers.

A full list of items and instructions can be found on the Operation Christmas Child website. Nov. 14 - 21 is collection week and there are 15 drop off locations around the Tennessee Valley.

For more information and to find a drop off location near you, visit samaritanspurse.org.

