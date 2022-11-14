Get the best popcorn, candy, fudge and more from Zion Gourmet Popcorn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The smell of popcorn is enough to get the attention of almost anyone.

When you walk into Zion Gourmet Popcorn in Madison, the smell of popcorn, candy and rich fudge fills the air and sends you back to nostalgic memories of your childhood.

With 12 different popcorn flavors, an array of chocolates, fudge and even candy apples, it’s the perfect place to stop in for a quick bite or even a gift for someone.

Zion Gourmet Popcorn is located at 104 Main Street in Madison.

For more information, visit zionpopcorn.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.