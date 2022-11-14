Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Get the best popcorn, candy, fudge and more from Zion Gourmet Popcorn

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The smell of popcorn is enough to get the attention of almost anyone.

When you walk into Zion Gourmet Popcorn in Madison, the smell of popcorn, candy and rich fudge fills the air and sends you back to nostalgic memories of your childhood.

With 12 different popcorn flavors, an array of chocolates, fudge and even candy apples, it’s the perfect place to stop in for a quick bite or even a gift for someone.

Zion Gourmet Popcorn is located at 104 Main Street in Madison.

For more information, visit zionpopcorn.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
One person was killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. near Eakins Rd.
One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road
Christopher Ricky Gibbs
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
File photo of police tape.
Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

Latest News

Turbo Coffee: Making Huntsville faster one drink at a time
Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee
How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple
How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple
Reilly Carroll, Jack's Biscuit Bakin' Champion
Meet the youngest Biscuit Bakin’ Champion from Geraldine
The Spooky Shirley is to die for
How to make a Spooky Shirley just in time for Halloween