Chilly This Afternoon...Rain Returns Later This Evening Into Tuesday

Happy Monday! After a very cold start to the day, we have warmed up into the low and mid 50s this afternoon with plenty of sun. Even though it’s still chilly, enjoy today because this will likely be the warmest day of the work week. As we head into the evening hours, expect cloud cover to start increasing quickly ahead of our next system approaching the region. Rain will be arriving across northwestern Alabama late this evening and overnight lows will be warmer in the low to mid 40s.

Get ready for a messy commute for your Tuesday morning as scattered to widespread showers continue to push across the area. This activity will linger into the afternoon hours, but rain should start winding down as this system departs to our east by the late afternoon. Afternoon highs will still remain chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s, and winds will be breezy throughout the day, which will make it feel colder at times. Clouds will stick with us through the evening hours with much colder overnight lows through Wednesday morning in the low and mid 30s.

High pressure will build back in the region and will keep us dry through the rest of the work week, but temperatures will still remain below average and cold with no warm up in sight. Expect each day to feature more sun than clouds with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

