Birmingham Police confiscate over $300k worth of drugs at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Police arrested two women and confiscated 46 pounds of marijuana at the...
Birmingham Police arrested two women and confiscated 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police arrested two people and confiscated a over $300,000 worth of drugs.

After receiving information that a large of amount of marijuana would be coming through the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, detectives with the BPD Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in Sunday’s arrests.

Authorities arrested two females inside the airport and recovered 46 pounds of marijuana worth $315,540 from their luggage.

