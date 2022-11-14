Baby spends 10 days on ventilator while fighting RSV

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A baby girl is recovering from a bout with respiratory syncytial virus that left her hospitalized an hour away from home due to an ongoing surge of the virus in children and infants.

After baby Rue was born 11 weeks early, she and her mother, Shannon Goodwin, became all too familiar with the neonatal intensive care unit. Rue weighed just 2 pounds, 10 ounces when she was born.

“She’s only had three weeks home with us out of three months,” Goodwin said.

Baby Rue, 3 months, spent 10 days on a ventilator after she was hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus. Her mother says she has been showing signs of improvement. (Source: Goodwin Family, WMTW via CNN)

That time at home was cut short when Rue was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. Goodwin says what started as a cough and some wheezing quickly turned into something much more serious.

“She was grey and limp. She wouldn’t react to you touching her,” she said.

She rushed her daughter to the pediatrician’s office, where Rue’s temperature dropped and she was struggling to breathe.

“They called 911, rushed her to the hospital, where they tried to intubate her seven times. Then, they had to do CPR for four and a half minutes because they lost her heartbeat,” Goodwin said.

Doctors knew Rue needed to be flown to a larger hospital for treatment, but amid an ongoing surge of RSV in children and infants, finding a hospital with a room for her was a challenge. Multiple contacted hospitals had no available NICU spaces.

She was eventually flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where there was available bed space. The hospital is about an hour from the family’s home in Farmington, New Hampshire.

Rue was placed on a ventilator, and days of waiting began for Goodwin and her family. She was intubated for 10 days but taken off the machine Wednesday. Her mother says she has been showing signs of improvement.

“I got to hold her, finally, and I cried a lot. Ten days is a long time to not hold your baby,” Goodwin said.

The mother says her oldest child had RSV a few years ago, but it was nothing like what the family experienced with Rue.

“He had a waterfall runny nose. He had a cough. He was fine,” she said.

While Rue still has a way to go to recover, she is getting closer to being back home with her mom and siblings every day.

Following her experience, Goodwin wants other parents to know the warning signs of RSV and just how serious it can get.

“You don’t ever think you’re going to be in the position I’m in. It doesn’t cross your mind until you’re living it,” she said.

Goodwin’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for their travel and medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.