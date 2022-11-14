Deals
Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results

An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags on the National Mall and past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, one day before the midterm election will determine the control of the U.S. Congress.(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Alabama, Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all of the major races. But across the country, we didn’t see the same red dominance.

Democrats have clinched control of the Senate for two more years, all while winning several races for Governor and Representative Seats. This, after political pundits predicted a GOP massive takeover in Congress.

“The country is not ready for any right-wing extremism.”

That’s the perspective Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels has regarding the midterms.

“Where you see success among Republicans, they are more moderate Republicans that had better success on Tuesday than those are either identified as Trump-Republicans or right-wing extremists, they didn’t have a good night on Tuesday.”

Alabama House majority Nathaniel Ledbetter says he doesn’t agree with Daniels.

“I know there was some Trump that won,” Ledbetter said. “I think he has a point that there were some more moderates that were successful in different states. I certainly believe it has a lot to do with the philosophy of the people in those particular states have.”

In five states, there were proposals on ballots related to abortion access. All five states passed the amendments affirming abortion rights.

I asked each leader if those results might be indicative where Alabama may one day go.

“Well we’ll see. I think that one of the things -- one of the messages that was sent on Tuesday across the country is that having laws on the books that prohibit women from having their being able to exercise their freedom between them and their doctors is not going to be tolerated,” Daniels said. “Any policies that prohibit that from happening is not going to be accepted.”

“I think the way sometimes the way people talk about it -- we talk about women’s rights, which we want women to have, or anybody as far as that goes -- certainly they do deserve it, how about the child,” Ledbetter said. “How about the unborn baby, don’t they have a right? That’s my take and I think Alabamians feel that way I feel for the most part. Different states have different views, but in our state I believe the vote was taken and shown that Alabama is a pro-life state.”

