3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust

Victor Nava (left) and Keila Diaz (right) were arrested for drug trafficking.
Victor Nava (left) and Keila Diaz (right) were arrested for drug trafficking.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people on Nov. 12 after three pounds of methamphetamine was seized.

The arrests were made after an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. According to the sheriff’s office, Victor Fernando Nava, 34, and Keila Sanchez Diaz, 37, were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine).

Three pounds of meth was found while the Morgan County Sheriff's Office was executing a search...
Three pounds of meth was found while the Morgan County Sheriff's Office was executing a search warrant.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Nava’s bond was set at $500,000 and Diaz’s bond was set at $250,000. Both people were booked in the Morgan County Jail.

