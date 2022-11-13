One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tarrant Police are looking information regarding a shooting that took place at a birthday party Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a location on Pinson Street in Tarrant for a reported shooting just before 4:30 p.m. A female allegedly began discharging a firearm during a birthday event for a “juvenile” inside the location.

A 42-year-old male was transported for emergency medical care after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to call (205) 849-2811.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.