Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party

Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.
Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tarrant Police are looking information regarding a shooting that took place at a birthday party Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a location on Pinson Street in Tarrant for a reported shooting just before 4:30 p.m. A female allegedly began discharging a firearm during a birthday event for a “juvenile” inside the location.

A 42-year-old male was transported for emergency medical care after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to call (205) 849-2811.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
Christopher Ricky Gibbs
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Shorter day expected in Guntersville at trial of Jimmy Spencer
Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday
Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results
Jimmy Spencer set for sentencing on Monday
Jimmy Spencer set for sentencing on Monday
Alabama House leaders react to results of 2022 midterms
Alabama House leaders react to results of 2022 midterms
Questions still unanswered in Lincoln County work release escape
Questions still unanswered in Lincoln County work release escape