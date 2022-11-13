Morning clouds clear out, wind chill in the 30s this afternoon

Good Sunday morning. We have some clouds overhead to start the day with breezy winds from the north, the wind chill this morning will be in the teens to mid-20s.

A few pockets of drizzle or flurries will be possible early in the day before clouds start to gradually move out. Highs today will only reach the low to middle 40s with a breezy north wind gusting over 15 miles per hour. The mainly clear skies overnight will allow our temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s again by daybreak Monday.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the middle 50s with increasing clouds late in the day. Rain showers will develop late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Scattered, cold rain showers are in the forecast for Tuesday with temperatures staying below average in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

High pressure will build in behind Tuesday’s rain showers and will give us plenty of sunshine for Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will stay quite cold for the remainder of the work week with afternoon highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. Isolated shower chances will return by next weekend with a slight warmup into the lower 50s.

