More Sun Today, But Still Cold Across the Region

Even though we’ve seen more sunshine throughout the day, temperatures have struggled and we’re only sitting in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. When you factor in the wind chill with some breezy conditions out of the north and northeast, it’s feeling more like the low 30s and even below freezing in some spots, so make sure you are wearing multiple layers if you plan to head outdoors. Another frigidly cold night will be in store with clear skies this evening, which will allow for overnight lows to fall back in the mid and upper 20s.

It will be a very cold start to your Monday, so make sure you are bundling up for your early morning commute! I might even recommend gloves and hats for any of the kiddos who have to wait at the bus stop. We will see more sunshine as we head into the afternoon with highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will start increasing later in the day ahead of the next system, which will bring rain chances back to the region overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Plan on a cold and rainy commute Tuesday morning with scattered showers moving west to east across the Tennessee Valley into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s and we’ll dry out by the late afternoon as we head into the evening hours. High pressure will start building back into the region from the east and will keep us drier into the rest of your work week. However, the colder pattern will continue with highs likely in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.