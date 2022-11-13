Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Lincoln County Inmates on the Run

One of the inmates who escaped from a Lincoln County work detail.
One of the inmates who escaped from a Lincoln County work detail.(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.

Short was last seen wearing gray coveralls and Michael Bowden could possibly be wearing brown coveralls, both have several tattoos.

If you see either of these inmates you are encouraged to contact your local crime stoppers at 256-350-4613 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 931-433-9821.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
Christopher Ricky Gibbs
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
A man in Lawrence County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by his mother...
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Watch the 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

Latest News

Downtown Rescue Mission is still welcoming people in, but they have lost a big part of their...
Shelters prepare for increase in occupants as temperatures drop in the Tennessee Valley
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting
Gaines was arrested for robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint
water
Boat crash on Wheeler Lake leaves one injured