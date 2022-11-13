Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.

On Sunday, Short was captured in Morgan County but Bowden was found deceased. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that the death was possibly due to hypothermia.

Michael Bowden (left) and Eric Short (right) (Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

