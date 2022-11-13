Deals
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.

Michael Bowden (left) and Eric Short (right)
Short was last seen wearing gray coveralls and Michael Bowden could possibly be wearing brown coveralls, both have several tattoos.

If you see either of these inmates you are encouraged to contact your local crime stoppers at 256-350-4613 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 931-433-9821.

