Dothan parade murder suspect captured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody.

Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.

He turned himself in around midnight, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

“We would like to thank members of our community who assisted in bringing quick resolution to this case ensuring this individual is behind bars,” he added.

Police have named Mark Quinten Small Jr. as a person of interest but it is unclear whether he is a suspect or vital witness in the shooting that occurred along the parade route where tens of thousands had gathered to enjoy the festivities.

Lawton is held on $1.53 million bond.

This story has been updated to reflect that Mr. Lawton turned himself in, reveal quotes from Lt. Hall, and to clarify Mr. Small’s status in the case has not been reveled.

