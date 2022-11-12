Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance.

The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University.

Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 1A

Fayetteville (TN) At Dresden (TN)

Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 2A

Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) at Fyffe (12-0)

Aliceville (11-1) at Pisgah (10-2)

Class 3A

Geraldine (8-4) at Sylvania (9-3)

Gordo (11-1) at Piedmont (10-2)

Class 4A

Deshler (12-0) at Oneonta (10-1)

Cherokee County (10-2) at Randolph (10-2)

Class 5A

Arab (11-1) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)

Class 6A

Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)

Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)

