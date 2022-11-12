Deals
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

The AHSAA and TSSAA State Football Playoffs continue November 11th
The Muscle Shoals Trojans (pictured) defeated Parker 31-6 in the Class 6A State Football Playoffs
The Muscle Shoals Trojans (pictured) defeated Parker 31-6 in the Class 6A State Football Playoffs(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance.

The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University.

Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 1A

Fayetteville (TN) At Dresden (TN)

Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 2A

Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) at Fyffe (12-0)

Aliceville (11-1) at Pisgah (10-2)

Class 3A

Geraldine (8-4) at Sylvania (9-3)

Gordo (11-1) at Piedmont (10-2)

Class 4A

Deshler (12-0) at Oneonta (10-1)

Cherokee County (10-2) at Randolph (10-2)

Class 5A

Arab (11-1) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)

Class 6A

Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)

Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)

Watch the 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

