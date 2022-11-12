Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round
The AHSAA and TSSAA State Football Playoffs continue November 11th
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance.
The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University.
Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs
Class 1A
Fayetteville (TN) At Dresden (TN)
Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs
Class 2A
Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) at Fyffe (12-0)
Aliceville (11-1) at Pisgah (10-2)
Class 3A
Geraldine (8-4) at Sylvania (9-3)
Gordo (11-1) at Piedmont (10-2)
Class 4A
Deshler (12-0) at Oneonta (10-1)
Cherokee County (10-2) at Randolph (10-2)
Class 5A
Arab (11-1) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)
Class 6A
Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)
Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.