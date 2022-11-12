Deals
TBI Most Wanted suspect found dead

TBI most wanted found dead
TBI most wanted found dead(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on TBI’s Most Wanted list was found dead in another state late Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

62-year-old Brian Heinsohn was found at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday night at a residence in Indiana.

Indiana State Police and Posey County officers reported they heard a gun fire off from inside the home after knocking on the door. SWAT arrived on the scene and police discovered upon entry that Heinsohn was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Heinsohn was wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for charges including rape of a child and rape by an authority figure. He was placed on TBI’s 10 Most Wanted list earlier this week.

