Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition.

Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School.

Schools were closed in observance of Veterans Day, but school leaders opened the doors to Susan Moore High School so the friends, family, and loved ones of these four teens could all be together to comfort one another.

The parking lot of Susan Moore High School was full of cars Friday so students, teachers, family, and friends could grieve the tragic loss of three of their own.

16-year-old Dailan Jennings, and 15-year-olds Cayden Britt and Evan Magana were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County.

Investigators said it happened around 1:30 a.m. early Friday morning.

Hanceville Police said the driver was thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted in critical condition.

Right now, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

Cameras were not allowed inside the prayer vigil, but bleachers inside the school’s gymnasium were full.

Local pastors and school counselors were on hand to offer prayer, comfort, and support to all who attended.

Students later formed a circle in the middle of the gym floor to cry together, console each other, and share fond memories of the friends whose lives were cut short as Amazing Grace echoed through the gym – a prayer of comfort to get them through.

A pastor offering words of encouragement saying that while we cannot begin to understand this tragedy, he trusts that God will give them the wisdom and grace to get through this difficult time.

Principal Dr. Marsha Mitchell posted a message on Facebook saying in part: “With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can face in our school and community. Please continue to pray for the many days, weeks, and months ahead for the families of these students and the entirety of bulldog nation.”

