Red Bay man arrested for allegedly raping a minor

Scott is being held in the Franklin County Jail after allegedly raping and abusing a 12-year-old.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Scott is being held in the Franklin County Jail after allegedly raping and abusing a 12-year-old.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - A red Bay man was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a 12-year-old.

Court documents show that John Scott, 26, was arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

A bond order shows that if Scott makes his $200,000 bond, he shall not have any contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 12. Scott would be allowed to travel to Mississippi as he provided the court with a residential address in the state.

Court documents show that the alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8

