Plane makes emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after passenger found with boxcutters, says TSA

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Passengers were in for a frightening experience Friday night on board a Frontier Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration said a passenger on board the flight from Cincinnati on the way to Tampa was carrying two boxcutters while being disruptive before the pilot diverted to Atlanta. The TSA sent a statement:

At approximately 9:30 p.m. EST on November 11, Frontier flight 1761 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) bound for Tampa International Airport (TPA) elected to divert to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) after a disturbance involving a disruptive passenger, in possession of a box cutter was declared. The cockpit was secure and passengers were deplaned in ATL. FBI and Atlanta Police Department responded to the incident, took the suspect into custody, and the flight was canceled. Following a search of the suspect, a second box cutter was discovered in the passenger’s carry-on.

TSA takes its role in transportation security very seriously. The situation with the Frontier flight is under investigation with the US Attorney’s Office, as they are the lead federal agency in this matter. TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, and airport security checkpoint processes/operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available. TSA can confirm that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but allowed in checked luggage. Information available here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/items/box-cutters

Other travelers who were not on board that particular flight said the incident is frightening but for some like Josh Dosumu, it’s no deal-breaker for flying.

“I do still trust them…one boxcutter incident, you have to statistically expect that,” he said.

Viola Harris on the other hand expressed some concerns about the TSA’s security measures and wondered why the passenger got through Cincinnati’s checkpoint.

“How did he get on there? Even the check here needs to have some sort of metal detector,” said Harris.

“It did make me feel unsafe especially with small children, as a mother, as a woman, like what would I have done? Hopefully, it gets better,” she said.

The security breach happened just ahead of the busy holiday travel season when millions will go through checkpoints across the country. Hartsfield-Jackson is also in the process of upgrading machines at checkpoints.

“Security should be up now because it’s closer to the holidays, and just it’s a lot going on nowadays,” said Harris.

Atlanta police said the FBI is now leading the investigation. Frontier Airlines also sent a statement to Atlanta News First regarding the incident:

Nov. 12, 2022 -- Frontier Airlines flight 1761, which departed Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport yesterday evening en route to Tampa, diverted to Atlanta after a passenger on board the aircraft was observed in possession of a box cutter. No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported. The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement. All passengers deplaned the aircraft and were provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta. A new flight was scheduled for this morning to transport passengers from Atlanta to their final destination of Tampa.

