Much Colder This Weekend

It has been a bitterly cold day to kick off your weekend after a powerful cold front swept through this morning and brought Arctic air to the region. Temperatures this afternoon are sitting in the upper 30s and low 40s, but with a brisk wind out of the north and northwest, it feels more like freezing levels in several locations. Expect clouds to start gradually clearing as we head into the evening hours and this will allow for temperatures to tumble into the mid and upper 20s through Sunday morning. Make sure you are cranking up the heat and please bring any pets inside!

Much more sunshine will be in the forecast to wrap up your weekend on Sunday, but despite all of the sun, afternoon highs will still only reach the mid and upper 40s. Winds will stay breezy out of the north with occasional gusts up to 20 mph throughout the day, which will make it feel even colder at times, so if you have plans to be outdoors just make sure you are dressing warm. Another cold night will be in store with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper 20s.

Temperatures will be warming up just a bit into your next work and school week with highs on Monday in the low to mid 50s. However, this is well below average for this time of year and likely this colder pattern will be sticking with us for the next seven to ten days. Increasing cloud cover and rain chances will return to the Valley late Monday with widespread rainfall expected on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.