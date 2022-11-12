Deals
Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

Gaines was arrested for robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
Gaines was arrested for robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.

The robbery occurred at the Raceway gas station on Hwy. 231 near Bob Wade Ln. around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that Gaines entered the business and demanded money while holding a handgun. He then fled the scene driving south on Hwy. 231 in a white Kia Soul.

Gaines was booked into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility and was charged with first-degree robbery. Bond has been set at $25,000.

