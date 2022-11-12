Following social media giants’ layoffs, there is worry about possible future recession

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dust is settling from midterm elections and the stock market has rallied for two consecutive days after news that inflation and mortgage rates are down.

However, big players in the tech industry -- like Twitter and Meta -- have announced major layoffs. Many wonder if this is an indication on the direction of the economy.

I was told recent studies show the economic indicators for a recession aren’t there yet. However, that doesn’t mean that we are totally in the clear.

Social media companies Twitter and Meta have both announced major layoffs. Meta is firing about 11,000 employees. Twitter is laying off 3,700.

We’ve reached out to Meta to see if these layoffs will impact the Meta Data Center here in Huntsville. At this point we’ve gotten no response, but job losses are not the only indicator of whether there may be a recession.

While the housing market has cooled, the stock market has had consecutive days of good gains. I spoke to Dr. Wafa Orman UAH’s Associate Dean of the College of Business about the possibility of recession.

She says recent economic reports are giving her mixed signals.

“Some call for cautious optimism that inflation is down a little bit,” she says. “Still not down as much as we’d like to see but we’re going in the right direction. The other piece of this is the unemployment rate. It did tick up a little bit, but only a tiny bit from September to October.”

Inflation rates have decreased, but she says other experts and CEOs are concerned high interest rates set by the Federal Reserve could trigger a recession.

But she says that comes with a caveat.

“The good news is those kinds of recessions that are triggered by high interest rates in order to combat inflation, they tend to be short. So if it happens, then hopefully, it’ll be short, but right now we’re kind of at the edge,” Orman describes. “We’re in a weird place with our two economic indicators. One looks really bad and one looks really good. And it’s hard to tell the whole story when you have two such extreme opposites.”

She describes our position as “teetering on the edge of recession.”

“What the National Bureau of Research uses -- which is sort of our standard of what the U.S. government has used for a very long time as our definition of a recession -- which is they want to see it decline across a certain set of economic indicators. Growth, unemployment rate, industrial production, consumer set. They want to see it happening across the board. And that’s when they call it a recession. And we’re not seeing that across-the-board decline... yet.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.