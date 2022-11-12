Deals
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor.

Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked the child to send videos of themselves. The messages also instructed her on what he wanted to be filmed.

Powell was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 10.

