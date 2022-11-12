Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor.

Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked the child to send videos of themselves. The messages also instructed her on what he wanted to be filmed.

Powell was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.