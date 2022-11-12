Deals
Early showers give way to a chilly November weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Good Saturday morning!  We are tracking some light rain showers moving in from the southwest this morning, most of this rainfall should be light in nature. 

Mild temperatures and overcast skies will start off your morning, the clouds overhead will linger with us through the day.  Rain showers will come to an end by mid-morning and highs today will be well below average in the middle 40s to lower 50s.  A northwest breeze between 5 to 15 miles per hour will make things feel much colder this afternoon.  Skies will remain clear overnight allowing our low temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak on Sunday, please protect your outside plants and bring your pets inside. 

Sunday will bring us more sunshine, but highs again will be chilly in the middle to upper 40s.  A cold work and school week lies ahead with things feeling more like January as far as temperatures go.  Each day will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with daily chances for rainfall.  Tuesday looks to be the wettest day with widespread cold rain showers.

