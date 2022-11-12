Alabama A&M University professor speaks on student loan forgiveness suspension

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans looking for federal student loan debt forgiveness are now in limbo.

It comes after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s plan for student loan debt forgiveness, declaring it illegal.

It immediately suspended the online application process for student debt relief.

“Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” according to a note on the forgiveness application page at Studentaid.gov. “As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders.”

“It makes me feel like certain people don’t take into account what college students actually go through,” said Emilie Harrell a local college student at Alabama A&M University who has applied for federal loan forgiveness.

The Department of Justice announced that it will appeal the ruling. But the ruling only intensified the program’s legal troubles. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals had already barred the Education Department from writing off any debt while it considered a lawsuit brought by six Republican-controlled states.

Attorney and professor at Alabama A&M University Dr. Will Nevin said this process is not over.

“The federal government has already appealed to the fifth circuit court of appeals and they’ll have an opportunity to hear the case,” said Dr. Nevin, “From there it could conceivably go to the Supreme Court, so this is by far a done deal.”

For the millions who have already applied, the education department will hold onto your applications to quickly process the relief if they prevail in court.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that 26 million borrowers had already applied and 16 million had been approved for loan forgiveness. She added: “The Department will hold onto their information so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court.”

