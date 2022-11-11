Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Survey: More than 3 million students admit tobacco use

Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.
Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows a shocking number of middle and high school students are using tobacco products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at information from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey and found that more than 3 million middle- and high-schoolers reported using tobacco this year, including cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco.

E-cigarettes were the most commonly used.

Researchers warn that products containing nicotine can harm a young person’s brain and could increase their risk of addiction to other drugs in the future.

The director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products said in a statement on Thursday it’s clear there’s still more work to be done to reduce cigarette smoking among the nation’s youth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
Forest fire in Marshall Co. contained
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
The 2023 Rock the South lineup was announced on Nov. 10, 2022.
2023 Rock the South lineup announced

Latest News

Road closures in Huntsville on Friday
Multiple road closures set for the Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia