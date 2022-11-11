Deals
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man wanted for fleeing from officers on Thursday is now in custody.

Breylon Willis, 26 is wanted after leading officers on a pursuit, multiple burglaries and theft of a firearm.

Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone said the events started when he went to talk to Willis’ girlfriend while following up on calls about him breaking into houses and stealing a gun.

While Chief Malone was there, a car pulled up and Willis’ girlfriend said it was his car. At that moment, the car quickly reversed out of the driveway and led officers on a chase.

As Willis rounded the corner, he crashed the car on County Road 38 and ran off into a field and into the woods. Willis agreed to come out of the woods when Malone said he had a K9, but he never came out. Moments later a couple of gunshots were heard, Malone said he is confident they were not from a rifle.

The gun that was reported stolen was found in Willis’ car (pictured below):

Currently, ALEA has a helicopter in the air looking for him along with different agencies. Chief Malone said that at one point there were around 40 or 50 officers from different agencies looking for Willis.

Willis is well-known to law enforcement, before Thursday he had a criminal trespassing warrant out of Powell and some traffic warrants out of Jackson County. He was also arrested in Feb. 2022 on felony drug charges.

Willis is wanted by the Powell Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020