Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigators on Nov. 7 after over one pound of methamphetamine was seized.

Along with the meth, investigators found two firearms, oxycodone pills, marijuana and nearly $8,000 in cash in a vehicle occupied by Christopher Gibbs. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Gibbs is a convicted felon from Gadsden.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia reported one of the firearms as stolen.

Gibbs was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Gibbs is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

