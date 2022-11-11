Deals
North Alabama law firm offering free wills, legal services for veterans

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WBRC) - A law firm in North Alabama is showing their appreciation for the men and women who serve and have served our country by offering free wills and some other legal services.

McCutcheon and Hamner in Florence, Alabama, is continuing its Wills for Warriors program. It offers free simple wills, durable powers of attorney, and living wills to all veterans and active service members.

They’re also offering this free service to first responders and local healthcare workers.

So far, the firm says they’ve helped more than 750 heroes over 10 years.

“Those freedoms that I hold dear to my heart are by those men and women who are out there putting their lives on the line every single day. And if I can write them a free will, if I can write them a power of attorney, if I can do anything like that, it is the least that I can do for those people. It’s not enough. It’s the only way I know of saying, ‘thank you.’ It’s not enough, but it’s all I can do,” said Managing Partner Joel Hamner.

The program kicks of on Veterans Day and lasts through the Friday after Thanksgiving.

For more information, you can view their website by clicking here.

They also offer the program around Memorial Day.

