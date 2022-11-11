Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Multiple road closures set for the Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

Road closures in Huntsville on Friday
Road closures in Huntsville on Friday(Huntsville Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of streets and intersections will be closed this morning in preparation for the Huntsville Veterans Day Parade.

According to Sgt. Rosalind White of the Huntsville Police Department, road closures will begin as early as 7 a.m. in the downtown area.

The parade begins at Lot K on Clinton Ave. and ends at the Lumberyard on Meridian Street. Other roads will be closed in phases beginning at 8 a.m. HPD encourages drivers to avoid the area due to closures and heavy pedestrian traffic.

All streets are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

Watch the full parade here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
Forest fire in Marshall Co. contained
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
The 2023 Rock the South lineup was announced on Nov. 10, 2022.
2023 Rock the South lineup announced

Latest News

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
Free wills, legal services for veterans
North Alabama law firm offering free wills, legal services for veterans
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries