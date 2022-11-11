Multiple road closures set for the Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of streets and intersections will be closed this morning in preparation for the Huntsville Veterans Day Parade.

According to Sgt. Rosalind White of the Huntsville Police Department, road closures will begin as early as 7 a.m. in the downtown area.

The parade begins at Lot K on Clinton Ave. and ends at the Lumberyard on Meridian Street. Other roads will be closed in phases beginning at 8 a.m. HPD encourages drivers to avoid the area due to closures and heavy pedestrian traffic.

All streets are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

Watch the full parade here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.