Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday.

According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.

Michael Finley and Torrie Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. Both lived in Grant and were 18 years old.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are investigating the crash.

