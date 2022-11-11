Man shot in leg by his mother after he allegedly attacked his brother with a baseball bat

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lawrence County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by his mother after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a spokesperson with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the man who was shot in the leg, Lucas Harville, 43, was taken to Huntsville Hospital on Wednesday night and later released. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a residence where Harville was staying with his mother to arrest him on Thursday.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found Harville unresponsive and started advance CPR until an ambulance could arrive. Harville was taken to Lawrence Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.

