Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day

A man in Lawrence County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by his mother...
A man in Lawrence County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by his mother after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg by his mother on Wednesday.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the man, Lucas Harville, allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat which led to his own mother shooting him in order to stop him.

Harville was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries and was released that same night.

Once deputies learned that Harville was released they went to his mother’s home to arrest him on Thursday.

When deputies arrived at the home they found Harville unresponsive and started to perform CPR until an ambulance could arrive. Harville was then taken to Lawrence Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Harvelle’s body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

