Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two seriously injured, one with life-threatening injuries
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive.
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is on going, charges are likely pending.
