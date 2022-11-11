Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on going, charges are likely pending.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.