Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries

Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on going, charges are likely pending.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
Forest fire in Marshall Co. contained
DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
Suspects identified, arrests to be made in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having...
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus

Latest News

Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart
Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart
Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer
Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone said the events started when he went to talk to Willis’s...
'Possibly armed and dangerous': Powell PD on a search for pursuit suspect
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody