Florence woman turns 105 years old

By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old.

Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher.

Noles and her husband were well known in the area for their gardens which consisted of vegetables, fruit trees, grapes and flowers.

She is described as a true matriarch with a strong personality by her family.

Noles has been a resident at The Renaissance of Florence since 2013. She was celebrated by the facility for her wisdom age.

