Early rain for Veterans Day, much colder weekend ahead

Good morning and happy Veterans Day! We are starting off with steady rain showers associated with Tropical Depression Nicole, especially for our eastern counties.

Rain showers will stay with us through roughly 8 to 9AM before becoming more widely scattered in nature, morning temperatures are mild in the 60s. Winds will start to increase from the northwest through the morning with areas of lingering drizzle for the Veterans Day parade. Skies will start to clear out around lunchtime with afternoon temperatures staying in the middle 60s. Temps will drop fast after sunset as much colder air rushes in from the northwest behind the Arctic cold front.

Another wave of light to moderate rain will be expected for early Saturday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Most of the rainfall on Saturday will end by mid-morning leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Saturday afternoon will be cold and breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. With skies clearing out late Saturday, Sunday morning will be very cold with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20s! Sunday will bring us more sunshine but high temperatures will feel more like January topping out in the middle to upper 40s with a north breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Next week will bring us an early taste of winter with an unsettled and cold pattern change, highs will stay around 50 degrees each afternoon with daily chances for rain showers. Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week with widespread rain in the forecast.

