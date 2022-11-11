Cold Weekend Ahead With Rain Early Saturday

After quite the soggy morning, showers are starting to fade across the Tennessee Valley as Tropical Depression Nicole moves farther away. Some lingering drizzle will be possible through the next few hours, especially for our northeastern counties, but we should completely dry out by the late afternoon. With some breaks in the clouds temperatures could climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for a few locations. Expect breezy conditions to stick with us likely into the evening hours with temperatures dropping quickly tonight as a cold front approaches the region. This will bring another wave of rain into tomorrow morning with much colder temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Plan on a cold and rainy start to your Saturday with light to moderate showers pushing through from west to east across North Alabama. Rain will be ending well before noon by the mid to late morning hours with cloudy and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will likely only reach the mid to upper 40s behind the front and wind chills will make it feel more like the 30s, so make sure you are dressing warm for any weekend plans. Skies will clear out late in the day allowing overnight lows to be frigidly cold and dip into the mid and upper 20s through Sunday morning. Even though we’ll see more sunshine on Sunday, highs will stay in the 40s with another cold night in the 20s.

Next week will remain unsettled and cold with afternoon highs staying well below average in the low 50s. Rain chances return late Monday with widespread rainfall likely on Tuesday, so make sure you are keeping the rain gear handy!

