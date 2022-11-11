Deals
‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday

Both of these teams are ready to get out on the field, but no one more than the coaches.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game.

It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders.

The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was more than eating going on, a little trash-talking too.

Both of these teams are ready to get out on the field, but no one more than the coaches.

At the luncheon they got a big Mobile Mardi Gras welcome.

A weeklong of events has all led up to this moment. This marks the fifth inaugural Gulf Coast Challenge here in Mobile.

Gulf Coast Challenge hosts large networking event at Flight Works

The luncheon was held at the Mobile Convention Center.

Jackson State Tigers Head Coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders didn’t hold back on how ready he was to get on the field.

“Y’all know how much I love you, you’ll know how much I’m going crazy sitting up here on this darn stage. I want to go practice ya’ll do know that,” Sanders teased. “Mobile you’ve been a blessing. A&M you gone get everything you asked for in tomorrow’s game.”

Bulldogs Head Coach Connell Maynor not holding back either...

“We gone see if we can do what nobody’s done...beat Jackson State!”

Notable speakers also included NFL hall of famer Robert Brazile Jr.

Mobile City Council President CJ Small spoke on the role both of these historically black colleges play on and off the field.

“It’s very important for HBCUs to participate especially with games in the city of Mobile,” Small said. “It gives the opportunity for young African American males and females to see.”

The game kicks off Saturday at 4:00 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

