Alabama education department releases 2022 failing schools list
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its latest list of failing schools. This is in compliance with the Alabama Accountability Act.
Schools are marked “failing” when they have the bottom 6% of standardized test scores in the state for reading, English and math.
Montgomery Public Schools has 14 schools on the list. This is the most of any district in the state. Below are the central Alabama schools on the list. Click here to see the full list.
Butler County
- Greenville High School
Dallas County
- Keith Middle-High School
- Southside High School
- Tipton Durant Middle School
- Bruce K Craig Elementary School
Dothan City
- Faine Elementary School
Lowndes County
- Central Elementary School
- Central High School
Monroe County
- Monroe County High School
Montgomery County
- Bellingrath Middle School
- Capitol Heights Middle School
- Carver Senior High School
- Chisholm Elementary School
- Davis Elementary School
- Dunbar-Ramer School
- Highland Avenue Elementary School
- Jefferson Davis High School
- Lanier Senior High School
- Lee High School
- Morningview Elementary School
- Nixon Elementary School
- Park Crossing High School
- Southlawn Middle School
Selma City
- Clark Elementary School
- Payne Elementary School
- Selma High School
Wilcox County
- Wilcox Central High School
The list is normally released every year, hoeverm, there was none for 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.
