3 killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital

According to a spokesperson for ALEA, the wreck has caused a road closure on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 549.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 91 on Friday.

The Cullman County Coroner confirmed that three people were killed and one person was taken to a hospital.

According to a spokesperson for ALEA, the wreck caused a road closure on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 549. At this time, the roadway is open.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

