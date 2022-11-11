Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade Award Winners

2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The following is the list of winners from the 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade Award Winners:

The Patriot Award - Survivor Outreach Services Gold Star Families

Best Commerical Organization - People Tec Veteran Resource Group

Best Veterans Organization - Still Serving Veterans

Best Youth Organization - Rocket City Young Marines

Best Military Organization - 313th Army Band

Best JROTC - Columbia High School JROTC

Best Other Club/Organization - North Alabama Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (NARAACA)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Watch the 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
Forest fire in Marshall Co. contained

Latest News

Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens