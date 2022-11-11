2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade Award Winners
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The following is the list of winners from the 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade Award Winners:
The Patriot Award - Survivor Outreach Services Gold Star Families
Best Commerical Organization - People Tec Veteran Resource Group
Best Veterans Organization - Still Serving Veterans
Best Youth Organization - Rocket City Young Marines
Best Military Organization - 313th Army Band
Best JROTC - Columbia High School JROTC
Best Other Club/Organization - North Alabama Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (NARAACA)
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.