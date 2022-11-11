HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The following is the list of winners from the 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade Award Winners:

The Patriot Award - Survivor Outreach Services Gold Star Families

Best Commerical Organization - People Tec Veteran Resource Group

Best Veterans Organization - Still Serving Veterans

Best Youth Organization - Rocket City Young Marines

Best Military Organization - 313th Army Band

Best JROTC - Columbia High School JROTC

Best Other Club/Organization - North Alabama Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (NARAACA)

