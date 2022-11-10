State subsidized rehabilitation services available for those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The opioid epidemic is devastating families across Alabama and it seems to be worse almost every day. But, there is help and treatment may be closer than you think.

There is a program in the state of Alabama that makes rehab and other treatment programs affordable.

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community Director of Recovery Services Carl Wilkerson says he met many people who can’t pay for the services necessary to becoming sober either because their insurance doesn’t cover it or they don’t have insurance at all.

He says in some cases, the state can cover some of their costs, all they have to do is fill out an assessment with Partnership for Drug-Free Community staffers.

They can figure out how much help support each applicant needs based on their financial situation and phase of recovery. State funding can cover costs from detox to rehabilitation centers.

Wilkerson says this is a case-by-case process so the financial help really varies. But, he says the program has helped applicants who didn’tt make any type of income.

“Typically the people we see in this office have little to no income, that’s the nature around the country,” said Wilkerson. “The people who can afford the services will seek services they can afford and those who can’t usually fall through the cracks. So, a lot of clients who come here are the ones who would fall through the cracks so we try to focus on helping them.”

Call (256) 539-7339 to contact a Partnership for a Drug-Free Community and fill out an assessment form.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.