Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus

Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey.
Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey.(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4.

According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck by a vehicle while he walked through a crosswalk on campus.

Dr. Mackey says Christopher was taken to an area emergency room for treatment. Mackey says he suffered bruises, lacerations, and a concussion.

Mackey says Christopher continues his recovery and was able to go home from the hospital Tuesday.

I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the encouragement and support over the past few days. As many of you know,...

Posted by Dr Eric Mackey on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

