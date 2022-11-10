Deals
‘POSSIBLY ARMED AND DANGEROUS’: Powell PD on a search for pursuit suspect

Breylon Lewis
Breylon Lewis(PPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Powell Police Department is currently looking for a man who they have deemed to be possibly armed and dangerous.

Breylon Willis, 26 is wanted for fleeing from officers on Thursday afternoon after leading them on a pursuit. Willis is also wanted for multiple burglaries and theft of a firearm.

Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone said the events started when he went to talk to Willis’s girlfriend while following up on calls about him breaking into houses and stealing a gun.

While Chief Malone was there, a car pulled up and Willis’s girlfriend said it was his car. At that moment, the car quickly reversed out of the driveway and led officers on a chase.

As Willis rounded the corner, he crashed the car on County Road 38 and ran off into a field and into the woods. Willis agreed to come out of the woods when Malone said he had a K9, but he never came out. Moments later a couple of gunshots were heard, Malone said he is confident they were not from a rifle.

The gun that was reported stolen was found in Willis’s car(pictured below):

Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone said the events started when he went to talk to Willis’s girlfriend while following up on calls about him breaking into houses and stealing a gun(PPD)

Currently, ALEA has a helicopter in the air looking for him along with different agencies. Chief Malone said that at one point there were around 40 or 50 officers from different agencies looking for Willis.

Willis is wanted by the Powell Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

