Oral arguments for William Darby’s appeal to be heard at Samford University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral argument for Darby’s appeal at Samford University on Thursday. Both sides will have 30-minutes to present oral arguments.

Former Huntsville Police Department Officer William Darby was found guilty of murdering suicidal Jeffrey Parker. Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but months later his defense team filed an appeal.

Keelin Darby, William Darby’s wife who is an officer herself, stands with her husband and believes he was trying to defend himself.

”When an imminent force is in front of you, you have the right to defend yourself or another person, and that’s exactly what Ben did,” Darby said. “The truth is slowly coming out and this will get overturned.”

Keelin believes body camera footage from the incident will exonerate her husband. She says it shows him simply doing what he was trained to do.

“You cannot tell an officer and train them ‘this is how you do your job for this situation’ and then when that situation comes upon them, they get in trouble for it,” Keelin said.

Keelin believes the failure to overturn the conviction could lead to other officers in the state being prosecuted and persecuted even more than she believes they currently are. This is a sentiment shared by the people that helped file Darby’s appeal, the Fraternal Order of Police in Alabama.

FOP president Everette Johnson believes the trial is explaining the actions through the eyes of an officer.

“We felt like the trial did not cover explaining the actions of Officer Darby through the eyes of law enforcement and not just a civilian,” Johnson said. “The United States Supreme Court has viewed that officers have seen things differently in their line of work than that of a civilian and that should be taken into consideration when it comes to the jury’s verdict.”

