Oral arguments for William Darby appeal to be held in Homewood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”When a imminent force is in front of you, you have the right to defend yourself or another person, and that’s exactly what Ben did. The truth is slowly coming out and this will get overturned.”

That’s Keelin Darby, the wife of former Huntsville police officer William Darby. He’s serving a 25-year prison sentence after a Madison County jury convicted him of murdering 49-year-old Jeffery Parker. Darby shot and killed him while responding a suicide call.

Keelin believes body camera footage from the incident will exonerate her husband. She says it shows him simply doing what he was trained to do.

“You cannot tell an officer and train them ‘this is how you do your job for this situation’ and then when that situation comes upon them, they get in trouble for it.”

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral argument for Darby’s appeal at Samford University. Both sides will have 30-minutes to present oral arguments.

Keelin Darby believes failure to overturn the conviction could lead to other officers in the state being prosecuted and persecuted even more than she believes they currently are. It’s a sentiment shared by Everette Johnson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Alabama. The organization helped file Darby’s appeal.

“We felt like the trial did not cover explaining the actions of Officer Darby through the eyes of a law enforcement and not just a civilian. The United States Supreme Court has viewed that officers have seen things differently in their line of work than that of a civilian and that that should be taken into consideration when it comes to the jury’s verdict.”

